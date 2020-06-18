A student of Ibadan Polytechnic, Femi Rufus Oginni has got his comeuppance after posing as a lady in need of love to two American men.

Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court today sentenced him to seven months community service for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretences.

The 24-year-old, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration in The Polytechnic, Ibadan, was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on two-count charge of obtaining money and impersonation.

Oginni falsely presented himself as a woman in need of love.





He thus lured two American men, Donni Robert and James Collins into paying him money on several occasions in 2018 with a promise of “building a future together”, made to each of the hooked men.

Oginni pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the EFCC counsel, Abdulrasheed Suleiman to pray the court for his conviction and sentence.

He will carry out the seven months community service within the court’s premises.

He also restitute the sum of $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victims, through the government.

Additionally, he forfeited his iPhone X and Nokia phone to the federal government.