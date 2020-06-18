The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to trace those allegedly defrauded by Ramoni Igbalode aka Ray Hushpuppi.

The EFCC said in a statement by its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, that Hushpuppi, who is known for his lavish lifestyle, is Nigeria’s most wanted hacker.

The commission further stated that many Internet fraudsters in Nigeria have been traced to Hushpuppi.

The EFCC said the suspected fraudster was arrested on June 10, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35m ventilator scam.





The ventilators were meant for COVID-19 patients.

The statement read in part, “Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray Hushpuppi, recently arrested by the International Police and the FBI, has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the EFCC.

“The commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.

“The commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated.”