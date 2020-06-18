By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian music star and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy has advised Lagos residents to stop renting houses or buying lands in the dry season as it is better to do so in the rainy season.

The 38-year-old gave the advice flood wreak havoc in some parts of Lagos following two days of heavy rainfall.

“Dear Lagosians, stop renting houses or buying landed properties during the dry season. Do your inspections during the raining season. Now is the right time. Azin ehh your eye go clear,” he tweeted.





This is coming after the founder of Made Men Music Group (MMMG), Ubi Franklin, r revealed that the roof of his house was blown off and the house flooded following the downpour.

“At About 5:30 am I heard a knock on my door and when I came out it was my PA ‘sir the house is flooded’ everywhere was flooded. The roof came off, POP soaked and it was raining directly into one of the guest rooms upstairs and luckily The person sleeping in the room was not hurt…,” he captioned an Instagram video of the damage.