Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are searching for a 4-year-old child who was swept away by a flood.

The rescue team began their search at 38 Fashola street, Papa Asafa, Orile, Agege, Vanguard reports.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to the publication, saying that the agency received a distress call from a witness.

According to the eyewitness, the incident reportedly happened around 10 am during the torrential rainfall with attendant heavy flooding.





Meanwhile, Oke-Osanyintolu stated that a response team from the agency had been dispatched immediately.