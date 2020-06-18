By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Immediate Past PDP Federal House of Representatives Candidate Ibeju Lekki Constituency, Lagos State, Honourable Wasiu Elemoro, has expressed his pain over the death of Late Bayo Osinowo, Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos State.

Osinowo, who was elected in 2019 as a member of the ninth senate and a key member of the All Progressives Congress died on Monday in Lagos from COVID-19.

In his condolence message, Elemoro said it is with a heavy heart that he joins the bereaved family, the people of Lagos East Senatorial District, and the entire Yoruba nation, to mourn the passing of a dear brother and a Loyal Statesman; the Late Distinguished Senator Adebayo Osinowo

He added that although it is difficult to console the family, the party and his great friends on this great loss, however, entreat everyone to take solace in the fact that the Late Senator led a good life, served humanity gallantly and contributed immensely to the development of Lagos and entire Nigeria at various times and in the various capacities that he served his people.





“Since the Almighty knows better than we mortals, I appreciate the Almighty God for the productive life that the late senator lived, the strength and grace that was given to him to be an impactful son of the Yoruba Nation.

“The measure of a life well-lived is not in the number of years spent on earth, but rather the lives that were positively touched while one lived.

“I very much believe that the acceptability of the Late Senator as a highly respected personality and voice in the Yorubaland was borne from his great kindness and compassion towards his family, friends, Constituents and everyone who interacted with him.

“May the entire bereaved family, our great Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwolu and Party faithful find peace and comfort, knowing that his loss is felt by all who knew and loved him,” he said.