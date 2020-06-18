The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday, arrested sixteen suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as “yahoo yahoo boys”.

The suspects were apprehended at Ota, Ogun State, and Victoria Island, Lagos following intelligence received about their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspected fraudsters arrested during the raid in Ota, Ogun State are Adeshina Michael; Ayeni Emiloju; Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga and Oyibogbola David Seun.





Those arrested in Victoria Island, Lagos are Onothebor Edmond; Suuru Blessing; Ifedapo Opeyemi; Samson Samuel, Oguntade Idowu and Emmanuel Akinyemi.

Others are: Seyi Kazeem; Sulaiman Toheed; Oduwale Oluwasesan, Adewoye Oluwasesan and Alex Abiodun.

Items recovered from the suspects include different brands of cars allegedly acquired from the proceeds of fraudulent activities.

The anti-corruption agency stated that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.