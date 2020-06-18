By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oyo State Government has confirmed another fifty-six (56) new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The State Governor Seyi Makinde made this known in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle Thursday morning.

Makinde noted that with the new fifty-six cases, the state now has six hundred and sixty one confirmed cases of Coronavirus.





“If you have any strange fevers, sudden loss of taste/smell or other known COVID-19 symptoms, please visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for fifty-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Saki W (14), Oluyole (9), Ibadan N (6), Akinyele (10), Ibadan SE (5), Ibadan SW (4), Ibadan NW (2), Atisbo (1), Saki E (1) Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), Ibarapa N (1), Egbeda (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 661,” he said.

Makinde, who doubled as Chairman, COVID-19 task force in the State, also revealed that the State recorded another one death from Coronavirus.

The number of death recorded from Coronavirus has risen to nine (9) according to the Governor.

“One COVID-19 related case passed away today. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is nine,” he added.

