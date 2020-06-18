Governor Ben Ayade’s iron curtain against coronavirus appears to have collapsed in Cross River.

According to reports, Godwin Akwaji, the lawmaker representing Obudu constituency at the house of assembly, has died after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

He died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) isolation centre around 12:30 pm on Thursday.





Akwaji, who was said to be diabetic, exhibited fatigue, fever, cough, breathlessness, classic symptoms of the virus.

TheCable, quoting Akwaji’s family source, reported that Akwaji was treated for malaria and pneumonia with no improvement.

It also reported that some persons who visited the lawmaker at the hospital are already showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Cross River is the only state where any case of COVID-19 has not been confirmed in the country.

It may be joining the leaderboard if NCDC verifies the cause of Akwaji’s death.

In April, the commissioner of health, Betta Edu claimed that some officials of the NCDC were offering bribes to people in the state to claim they have symptoms of COVID-19.