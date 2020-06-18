Ghanaian movie star, farmer and business man John Dumelo took to social media to share a photo of his wife Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and their son.

The couple who wed in 2019, held a grand wedding at Royal Senchi Resort in Akosombo, Ghana with family and friends in attendance.

Dumelo born in Ghana, had his basic education at Christ the King School in Accra and attended Achimota School. The 36 year old further studied Civil Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He started acting in the early 1990s in a 1991 movie called Baby Thief. His son’s name is John Dumelo junior.



