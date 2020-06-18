By Jennifer Okundia

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, is in a mother and daughter mood as she rocks matching yellow outfit with daughter Kulture.

‘When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you’. The 27 year old captioned the photos shared on her Instagram page.





The songwriter and television personality was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City. Cardi became an internet celebrity after several of her posts and videos became popular on Vine and Instagram.

Cardi B and Migos member and fellow rapper Offset officially announced they were married in 2017. The Grammy Award-winning musician is popular for her vocal videos and lovely pictures on social media.