Nigeria recorded 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, almost 100 more than the 490 posted on Tuesday.

The national total has soared to 17,735 cases.

While the death toll crept up by 14 to 469, there was some cheerful news in the recovered victims.

From 5,623 discharged cumulatively by Tuesday, the number rose to 5,967.





It means 344 people got the clean bill to return to their homes.

The popular radio broadcaster, Daniel Dan Foster was not among the lucky hundreds as he reportedly died in Lagos.

In the latest report of confirmed cases by the NCDC, Lagos registered 155 cases, 13 more than the 142 a day earlier.

Outside of Lagos, FCT Abuja continued its trend of two-digit figures.

On Wednesday it posted 67 cases, more than it also got on Tuesday.

The overall cases in the Nigerian capital are now 1,391, while Lagos has 7,616.

The oil-rich state of Rivers and the south west state of Oyo also recorded higher figures.

While Rivers has taken its caseload to 696, as the fourth worst-hit state, Oyo remains 6th on the chart.

It now has 661 cases, with 56 new ones on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had 36.

Edo, which is 5th on the grim chart was second in the daily confirmed cases released by NCDC.

It registered 75 cases. It now has a virus caseload of 694, just four fewer than Rivers.

There were only two cases reported from Kano, now third on the national chart with 1160 cases.

The Daily COVID-19 breakdown

Lagos-155

Edo-75

FCT-67

Rivers-65

Oyo-56

Delta-50

Bayelsa-25

Plateau-18

Kaduna-18

Enugu-17

Borno-12

Ogun-12

Ondo-7

Kwara-4

Kano-2

Gombe-2

Sokoto-1

Kebbi-1

17,735 confirmed

5,967 discharged

469 deaths