President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin arrived at the seat of power at 08:50 GMT and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari joined the meeting at 09:00 GMT and the meeting immediately went into a closed session.

The Service Chiefs are expected to brief State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.





The meeting may be connected with the high level of insecurity in Nigeria especially in the North-East and the recent killings in some parts of Katsina and Kaduna states.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the United States Government condemned the brazen killings of civilians in Northern Nigeria.

United States urged the Buhari-led administration to intensify efforts in protecting Nigerians as well as bringing those responsible for the killings to book.

Details later…