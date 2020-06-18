By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mavin Records star and Headies’ Next Rated artist, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema secured another top spot as he’s been named Apple Music Up Next artiste.

This is coming after the ‘Dumebi’ crooner was nominated as Best Viewers Choice: International Act on the 2020 BET Awards.

He was nominated on the awards alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid, they were the only Nigerian Artistes nominated for the awards edition of 2020





Rema, who is so excited about it has taken to twitter to share the news on Twitter as he showed deep gratitude for the honour.

He wrote; “Thanks so much @AppleMusic I’m super excited to be a part of #upnext”.

Thanks so much @AppleMusic I’m super excited to be a part of #upnext Watch my short film now with the link in my bio #shotoniphone 🎵🌏 pic.twitter.com/32HbjNxzEE — REMA (@heisrema) June 17, 2020

Rema had won Next Rated and was nominated for Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies. On 12 January 2020, he received the Souncity MVP for the best new artist.