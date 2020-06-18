Justice S.U. Bature of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has reaffirmed and extended his order making Chief Victor Giadom, the acting National Chairman of the APC.

The extension of the order for two weeks followed the Appeal Court’s endorsement of the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from the party and office.

The High Court order dated 16 June, also ordered Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the party’s National Vice Chairman (North East) to act as Acting National Secretary pending the convening of a National Executive Committee meeting of the APC.

The court extended the order after listening to the prayer of Wale Afolabi, Counsel to Giadom.





Justice Bature first made on 16 March, a consequential order to make Giadom acting chairman, after another high court suspended Oshiomhole from office on 4 March.

The court also restrained the APC or any other member of the party from disturbing Giadom from functioning as the party’s Acting National Chairman.

The APC in response to Giadom’s declaration that he was the party chairman, had exhumed his letter of resignation, when he went to run as deputy governor in Rivers State.

However, the APC was barred from the poll.

The NWC of the party accepted the resignation on Tuesday and asked his zone to nominate a replacement.

A letter has now emerged that shows that Giadom was asked to return to office after the APC was barred from contesting in the Rivers election.

The recall letter was dated 24 May and signed by the party’s director of administration Abdullahi Yusuf Gashua.