Senator Abiola Ajimobi is not dead, though his condition remains critical, multliple sources told P.M.News on Thursday night

Nigeria’s rumour press had announced the former Oyo governor’s death, without the confirmation of the family.

But Bolaji Tunji, his media adviser asked people to ignore the rumours.

“Kindly disregard all the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful”, Tunji posted on Facebook.





Some of Ajimobi’s close political allies also told P.M.News that the former governor and APC deputy chairman is still alive.

“His condition is stable, the doctors said”, said one of the top leaders of the APC.

“He is not dead. But his condition is bad”, another APC stalwart said.

Ajimobi, 70, has been treating a serious COVID-19 illness at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi Lagos.

He slipped into coma and has been on the ventilator for close to two weeks.

Ajimobi represented Oyo state in the senate between 2003 and 2007. He was elected governor in 2011 and 2015.

He failed in his bid in 2019 to return to the senate.

He is now the deputy national chairman of the APC and the acting chairman, with Oshiomhole suspended by the court.