Former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is alive but still in a coma after he was hospitalized as a result of Coronavirus complications.

Ajimobi has been in the Intensive Care Unit at First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, since he was rushed to the place a few weeks ago after it emerged he had the virus.

PM News had also confirmed that he is battling to stay alive, hooked on the ventilator.

However, following rumors of his death peddled by some bloggers, a family source on Thursday night said, “Ajimobi is alive. He only slipped into a coma. We are praying to God for his revival.”





Bolaji Tunji, media aide to the former governor, in social media posts also confirmed that Ajimobi was alive.

He urged Nigerians to pray for his recovery.

“Kindly disregard all the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful”, Tunji posted on Facebook.

Ajimobi represented Oyo state in the senate between 2003 and 2007.

He was elected governor in 2011 and 2015.

He failed in his bid in 2019 to return to the senate.

He is now the deputy national chairman of the APC and the acting chairman, with Oshiomhole suspended by the court.