By Abankula

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has declared six Nigerians wanted for various online scams running into over $6million.

The wanted Nigerians are believed to be hiding in Nigeria.

Two members of the gang have already been tracked, tried and jailed.





One of them, Adewale Aniyeloye was sentenced in the District of Nebraska to 96 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud.

The second, Onome Ijomone received a 60 month sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the same court.

But the six others are at large. They are Richard Uzuh; Micheal Olorunyomi; Alex Ogunshakin; Felix Okpoh; Abiola Kayode and Nnamdi Benson.

The indictments covering them were unsealed Tuesday by Attorney Joe Kelly and Kristi K. Johnson, Special Agent in Charge of the Omaha field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The indictments charge them with involvement in Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes.

The schemes included individual victims and victim businesses both in Nebraska and other states.

BECs are sophisticated cyber crimes involving electronic transfer payments or automated clearinghouse transfers.

The indictments charge them with one or more of the following violations of federalU.S. law:

*Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000;

* Identity theft and access device fraud, each punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

While still awaiting the arrest of the suspects, the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has taken the extraordinary step of imposing financial sanctions on each of them.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property held by these individuals and subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and other persons are blocked from engaging in financial transactions with these fugitives.

Special Agent in Charge Johnson noted, “The FBI is working every day to disrupt and dismantle the criminal enterprises that target our businesses and our citizens.

“Today’s charges are another successful example of our commitment to working together with our foreign colleagues abroad and we’re sending a strong message to the criminals who perpetrate these BEC schemes. We will continue coming after you, no matter where you are. And to the public, we will keep doing everything we can to protect you.”

To track the fugitives, the FBI is working in partnership with Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and National Central Bureau, Abuja – INTERPOL (Nigeria Police Force).

The cases against the Nigerians:

Nnamdi Orson Benson, 33 years Old:

Benson, alias Namo, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Benson allegedly provided bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Benson also allegedly conducted romance fraud and advanced fee fraud schemes himself.

On August 21, 2019, Benson, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, and Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.



Abiola Ayorinde Kayode:

Kayode alias ABK, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Kayode allegedly provided bank accounts to others that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers. Kayode also allegedly conducted BEC and romance fraud schemes himself.

On August 21, 2019, Kayode, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Okpoh alias junior is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Okpoh allegedly provided hundreds of bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh and other co-conspirators, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Bank accounts that Okpoh allegedly provided to Uzuh received fraudulent wire transfers from victim businesses totaling over $1,000,000 USD.

On August 21, 2019, Okpoh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Micheal Olorunyomi, alias Ayo or A.Y. is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Olorunyomi allegedly conducted romance fraud schemes often targeting vulnerable elders or widows. Olorunyomi allegedly defrauded several victims out of more than $1,000,000 USD.

Additionally, the bank accounts of many of Olorunyomi’s alleged romance scam victims were provided to other co-conspirators to be used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from other fraud schemes.

On November 13, 2019, Olorunyomi was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Identity Theft, and Access Device Fraud. On November 14, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, 37 years old:

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Ogunshakin allegedly provided bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, and other co-conspirators Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Ogunshakin allegedly also assisted in these schemes by sending spoofed emails to businesses used to solicit fraudulent wire transfers.

Ogunshakin allegedly later conducted his own BEC schemes, learning from Uzuh and others.

On August 21, 2019, Ogunshakin was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Uzuh and his co-conspirators, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, allegedly sent spoofed emails to thousands of businesses in the United States requesting fraudulent wire transfers.

Uzuh allegedly worked with money launderers, romance scammers, and others involved in BEC schemes to launder the proceeds of their crimes through a complex network of witting and unwitting people in the United States and abroad.

On October 18, 2016, Uzuh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On October 19, 2016, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.