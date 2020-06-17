By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Hashtag ”Seyitan” is currently trending on Twitter and here is why.

A few days ago, a Twitter user @seyitannn had shared an explicit description of how popular Nigerian singer D’banj allegedly raped her.

According to the lady, sometime in December 2018, she shared into Glee Hotel, same hotel D’banj lodged his staff after an All White Rendezvous Party in Eko Atlantic.





She alleged that the singer came into her room whilst she was asleep. When asked how and why he was there, she narrated that he asked her “if she was a baby” before sexually assaulting her.

This caused a stir on social media and D’Banj’s team released a statement denying the accusations. They said the accusations were “deep-dated lies” and a “calculated attempt to ruin the singer’s long-standing character and career.”

On Wednesday, June 17, Journalist Kiki Mordi shared that Seyitan, the accuser had been arrested by the Police. Mordi also wrote that Seyitan was denied access to friends, family and legal representation.

“Yesterday at about noon, Seyitan was and is still detained in Sodipo Ikeja and hasn’t been granted access to friends, family or lawyer lawyers”.

”…I spoke to her lawyers and they also have reason to believe she’s being coerced to recant her accusations but with no one having access to her, it’s difficult to ascertain! They have applied for bail and our fingers are crossed.

”I maintain that there is NO reason she has been held for that long in a police cell. She is not the first woman who has ended up in jail for telling their abuse story in the past couple of weeks! Everyone asking how we can help. We don’t know. We can’t reach her for now.

Odun Eweniyi, the COO of Piggyvest tweeted that Seyitan has been placed on bail and released after a short while.

But there’s a recent tweet from Seyitan a few hours ago has caused twitter users to question if indeed she is being coerced to retract her accusations.

Seyitan wrote; ”I don’t know where all this rumours are coming from. Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested. I’m done with all these back and forth drama…I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless”.

