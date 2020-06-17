By Michael Adeshina

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode appeared perplexed by the high unending drama in the All Progressives Congress.

An Appeal Court upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as chairman of APC on Tuesday.

The appellate court upheld the decision of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which in March ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole and also ordered him to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party.





However, the judgment coincided with the resignation of Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki from the party.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode took to his verified Twitter page on Wednesday.

His words;

On the day that Obaseki leaves@OfficialAPCNg, the Court of Appeal declares that Oshiomole is no longer Nat. Chairman of the party and Sen. Ajimobi, the man that has been declared Acting Nat. Chairman ends up in a coma in the hospital. The whole thing is stranger than fiction.