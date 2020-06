If you want to get to the next level and build intimacy in your relationship, then you should be watching this new vlog by Vandora.

The ex Big Brother Naija housemate outlines in the visual how intimacy can be achieved with your significant other, so check it out.

Vanessa Williams aka Vandora, gained fame after she took part in the BBN show in 2018. Her weekly videos is one you want to be on the look out for.