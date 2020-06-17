Nigerian actress Ufuoma McDermott took to social media to celebrate her husband Steven McDermott as he adds another year.

The lovebirds who got married in 2010 have two lovely kids. Sharing photos of her hubby and children, the 39 year old actor wrote:

#HappyBirthday to my dear husband. The past few months have made me appreciate you even more. Teacher daddy 😂 Not sure I could have coped well with running 2 online schools but for you. Thanks for making yourself available to be disturbed by the kids and I 🤦🏽‍♀️😁, and playing good cop when I’m determined to punish the kids 🙄. May your heart desires be granted, may you enjoy many more years in good health and wealth. May joy and happiness never leave our home. May grace always embrace you my love. Happy birthday 🎁

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate who hails from Delta state, was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.



