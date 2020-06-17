By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has thanked her plastic surgeon, Doctor Seun Aranmolate of Grand Ville Medlaser for working on her bottom and hips.

The 25-year-old expressed her appreciation when she shared a birthday message on Instastories on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday doctor, Thanks for my bum and hips,” she wrote.





Tonto had clapped back critics of cosmetic surgery, joking that “her body be their portion.”

“Where are the aprokos that said surgery is not good ooo??? May my old body be your portion, rolling eyes… If I slap you? Your eyes will shift,” she captioned a post showing before and after plastic pictures of herself.