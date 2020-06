Yemisi Odusanya has just shared the first video on her new Youtube channel named Sisiyemmie. This is set to be fun packed as Sisi will be sharing variety content on here.

The mum of two stated that her food channel SisiyemmieTV is limited to only feeding and she has always wanted to discuss other topics of interest to her.

This channel is finally up after a lot of procrastination and the Lagos based lifestyle vlogger is pretty excited to be taking you through her journey.