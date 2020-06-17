Nigerian singer, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, better known as Emma Nyra shared adorable photos of her twin babies.

The American-born songstress welcomed her babies, Alexander and Alexandria, on August 11, 2018, and has kept them away from social media.

She, however, posted pictures her on her official Instagram page with the caption; “My favourite view every morning Alexandrìa Emaní & Alexander Emmanuel”.

See more pictures below





Nyra is popular for her vocal appearance in Iyanya’s song ”Your Waist”. In 2012, she signed a recording contract with “Made Men Music Group’’, her first major debut in the Nigeria music industry.