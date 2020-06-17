Agency Report

Garett Rolfe, the Atlanta policeman who shot dead African-American Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony murder.

The charge carries a possible life sentence without parole or the death penalty.

The 11-count charge was announced at a press conference Wednesday.





It was addressed by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Rolfe, 27, has also been charged on several counts of aggravated assault, seven violations of oath each carrying sentences of 1-5 years.

He also faces an eight count for kicking Brooks as he lay dying.

The count arose after reviewing surveillance footage and citizens’ cell phone videos.

Howard revealed that Rolfe’s colleague, Devin Brosnan, 26, has turned state witness.

He said Brosnan has agreed to testify against Rolfe.

Brosnan will face three counts, one of aggravated assault, which carries carries up to 20 years in prison.

He will also face two counts of oath violations, including a failure to administer timely medical assistance.

Rolfe has also been charged on this count.

Howard revealed that Brosnan had admitted to standing on Brooks’s shoulders while he lay dying.

His action was an unauthorised control technique.

Howard has asked for a $50,000 bond for Brosnan and no bond for Rolfe.

Both men must turn themselves in by 6pm tomorrow Thursday.

Brosnan was the first to respond to the 911 call-out that reported Brooks drunk and asleep at the wheel in the drive-thru lane of Wendy’s on University Avenue, Atlanta.

He has been placed on administrative duty.