Police in Lagos have arraigned a 39 years old driver, Onyekachi Ayogu, before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s property which include a Toyota RAV4 SUV and other items worth millions of naira.

Onyekachi’s employer, Mr. Adeyemi Adiatu, entrusted his property in his care and travelled abroad.

Police prosecutor ASP Fransis Igbinosa told the Igbosere Chief Magistrate”s Court , Lagos in charge No M/12/2020 that Onyekachi Ayogu betrayed the trust reposed in him by his employer.





He added that the accused broke into Adiatu’s bedroom to steal $4,000, N370,000 cash, one Rolex Wristwatch valued $11,000 and a Toyota RAV4 SUV with Reg. number LSR 966 AE and escaped.

Igbinosa said the accused committed the offence in May 2018 at Micon Town Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, the long arm of the Law, however, caught up with him in 2020 after about two years of police manhunt when he was arrested at a hide out in Lagos.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, AIG Iliasu Ahmed, had upon receipt of a petition by the complainant ordered his men led by Inspector Monday Ofolor to arrest and investigate the accused.

The accused allegedly confessed to police that he sold the property and used the proceeds to complete a project in his village.

Igbinosa said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 339 and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Onyekachi, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of stealing, and Magistrate A Abdusalam granted him N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till 30 June 2020 for mention.