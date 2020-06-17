By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham on Wednesday, explained to her followers how vain life has become.

The 37-year-old mother of one wrote on her official Instagram page how her understanding of life has taken a new turn.

She wrote; ”The past few days have got me rethinking and reflecting on life in a totally new dimension. I looked at myself, looked at life and everything and it hits me so hard that life is so vain.





”No wonder it is so easy for us to exist in another day as if yesterday didn’t happen. Lóòótọ́, everybody knows that ayé ó lọ bí ọ̀pá ìbọn, ìgbà ó lọ bí òréré, bíntí láyé, but how often do we remember these words and act accordingly every waking day?

”My understanding of life has hit differently during this short period. Ah! Ó má da kí ènìyàn l’àròjinlẹ̀ o. If one is thoughtful, one will see the irony of life so glaringly.

”Life is a such a temporary space, but we keep chasing after things that are here today but gone tomorrow hoping we can make them permanent. Who are we? ènìyàn lásán who cannot even predict what will happen today talk more of tomorrow?

”We plan six months as if tomorrow is promised. My dears, ayé ni àdììtú tí Olódùmarè fi ju ẹ̀dá lọ. We make plans but only God can bring it to pass. So, I asked myself, Oluwatoyin, why are you chasing shadows when God is the one that holds your life?

”This is one thing I’ve come to realise, not everything that glitters is gold and there is no forever in affluence because the truth is, kò sì ẹni tó lè ra ayé gbé. I have found my peace in knowing that whatever God has destined to be mine will be mine ‘cos at the end of the day, only God truly has the control.

”Dear #ToyinTitans, life is so ordinary, it is how we live that makes it extraordinary. Live purposefully” she concluded.