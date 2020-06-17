By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Toyin Adegbola, popularly known as Ajoke Ashewo to re Mecca has revealed what should be done to rapists.

The 58-year-old Yoruba actress during an interview with Space FM, Ibadan, suggested that rapists should be castrated.

She, however, encouraged parents to do their best to protect their children from sexual abuse by giving them children sex education from an early age.





The Aseyiowu star also recalled an embarrassing incident with a woman who called her by her nickname in a crowded market.

“There was a time I went to buy some things at Dugbe Market in Ibadan and a particular woman started shouting ‘Ashewo’, you know, it was so embarrassing. I found it offensive initially but I just had to get used to it eventually. Besides, this is what I’m getting paid for,” she said.

The mother-of-two also explained that she has been doing as much she can to help raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.