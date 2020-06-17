By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu and his wife, Becky, have welcomed a daughter after waiting for ten years.

The 43-year-old shared the news on Wednesday when he shared Instagram pictures of Becky showing off her naked bump in a sports bra, unbuttoned denim jacket with a flower crown on her head.

The movie star also recounted how his wife and himself were mocked by many over their inability to have a baby.





According to him, at some point, he was advised to get another wife or find a mistress and impregnate her.

“This took 10years to come who can battle with the Lord, I say nobody. I don’t know about you. Where are the so called witches and wizards. It can only be God. Good news loading 90%,” he teased.

He then shared another picture announcing the birth of his daughter and revealed they were mocked during their ten-year wait for a child.

“Get another wife time no dey, age is no longer on her side, find a girl and give belle at least time no dey ooo, Browny hmmmm you dey try for how long you go wait, oya adopt baby first as you dey wait, all these Asaba girls who knows what she has done that she can’t conceive, hmmmm is it by buying new car? Let him born naaa, you no go understand bc you never born, don’t worry when you born you will understand, I love this couple you will never know they don’t have a child, God help them even if it’s one, your children must be up to four now it’s been long you got married. All these and so many others were the words from people’s mouth, you can imagine how I felt all these while hearing all these from both people who feel my pain and those who mock me. I silently took it to God in prayer and today, my wife and I have reason to say thank you lord. Congratulations @becky_browny,” he wrote.

Browny Igboegwu was born on 30 August 1976 In Onitsha, Anambra State, and some of his acting credits include Marry Me, Runaway Prince, and Open Grave.