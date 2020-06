The Troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State neutralized thirteen Boko Haram fighters.

They were killed, on the 14th of June, at Kusumu, Warshele Kumo, Diime and Sabori villages – which are the terrorists’ logistics base.

According to the statement released by the Defence Headquarters, items recovered from the base includes;

21 locally made guns captured

2 Dane guns

1 sniper rifle

36 hand grenade

1 IED