By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian celebrities including musicians, radio, and television hosts among others are paying tribute to pay tribute to Nigerian-American broadcaster, Dan Foster, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications today.

Rapper, MI Abaga, and comedian, AY Makun, others all shared their condolence messages on Wednesday shortly after news of his death was confirmed.

MI Abaga tweeted, “Dan Foster, you played your part with grace and excellence.. we will not forget you. Rest in peace king.”





AY Makun wrote on Instagram, “The Big Dawg Dan Foster will never be forgotten in the history of broadcasting here in Nigeria. RIP.”

In his tribute, Bovi credited the late broadcaster for encouraging him to stay in Lagos when he moved to Lagos in 2003.

“When I moved to lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to delta state. I tuned into cool fm one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip big dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever,” he wrote.

Others who mourned the late presenter include fellow radio presenters, Toke Makinwa and Omotunde Adebowale, popularly known as Lolo1.

Toke tweeted, “Rest in Power Dan Foster.”

While Lolo1 wrote on Instagram,”2020…wetin. DanFoster you have joined the legends in the other plane. Radio will never forget you…You left your mark…”

Foster – popularly known as The Big Dawg and Top Dawg came to Nigeria from the U.S. in 2000 to work for Cool FM.

He became an instant hit.

Foster’s mother died when he was ten.

He was thus brought up with his three siblings in Washington, D.C. by their father.

He was also partly raised in Baltimore by his grandmother.

As a teenager, Foster was rebellious.

But he soon joined the Marines.

He attended Morgan State University where he studied Broadcasting and Drama.

In the U.S. he worked for numerous radio stations.

Among them were Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5 and Virgin Island-based WTBN.

He moved to Nigeria in 2000.

In September 2009, Foster left Cool FM for a new radio station Inspiration FM.

He left in 2014 to join City FM.

In May 2016, Dan Foster also left City FM 105.1 to join Classic FM 97.3 radio station.

He worked at Classic FM until his death.

Foster is survived by a wife and three children – Joshua – whom he had from his previous marriage and Daniella and Somtochukwu, whom he had with wife, Lovina.