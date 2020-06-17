New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared 19 June or Juneteenth as a public holiday in the state.

The day commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Cuomo announced his decision on Wednesday during his daily press briefing in Albany.

He said he will sign an executive order recognising the day as a holiday for state employees.





He will also advance legislation to make the day an official state holiday next year.

“It is a day that we should all reflect upon,” Cuomo said.

The move comes after massive global protests against the May 25 Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The protests also decried police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

Slavery was abolished in the United States on 1 January 1863.

But it was not until 19 June 1865 that the abolition became operational in southern states such as Texas.