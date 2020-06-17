Alhaji Kunle Sanni, the Chairman of the Muslim Community in Oyo State, has voiced his disapproval at the reopening of mosques in the state.

Earlier, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had approved the resumption of religious activities, with mosques and churches to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

According to Sanni, the rising cases of COVID-19 in Oyo state was worrisome.

Oyo State, as of Wednesday, had 605 COVID-19 cases, out of which 242 have recovered and 8 of them dead.





Though the Muslim Community of Oyo State had yet to take a decision on the approval, he was personally not in support of reopening of mosques.

He said that the rate at which the virus was still spreading in the state was alarming.

“Islam permits us to pray at home when there is a pandemic and God has said everywhere is a mosque.

“So, you can observe Jumat prayer at home with your family, I don’t understand how the governor expects us to enforce the protocol because we were never consulted”.

“If we say people should not go to the mosque now before calling a meeting, those that are materialistic in nature will still go because of the money they make every Friday.

“So, for now, we just allow each Islamic organisation to take a decision as it pleases it.

“But from the information we are getting from various Islamic organisations, some may not open their mosques,” Sanni said.