Victor Giadom, the deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC has resigned.

Giadom, a former ally of Oshiomhole turned foe, claimed this morning that he was the acting national chairman of the APC, following court-ordered suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Giadom resigned last year to run as deputy governor.

Today, in a dramatic twist, the APC National Working Committee, formally accepted his resignation, knocking the bottom out of his claim as APC acting chair.





The development introduced another dimension to the ping-pong drama playing out at the APC National Secretariat.

In another move, 18 members of the NWC re-affirmed bed-ridden Ajimobi as the acting national cahairman, in the absence of Oshiomhole.

But because of the Ajimobi’s absence, the NWC also picked Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf.

Publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu said the party’s action is backed by its constitution.

The party’s constitution, “empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman”, Onilu said.

In the meantime, the NWC has trashed Giadom’s cancellation of the Edo governorship screening, which disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki as candidate.

The party has also constituted a primary election committee for Edo headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and election appeal committee headed by Professor Mustapha Bello.

The election via direct primary is scheduled for 22nd June, 2020.

Election Appeal is scheduled for Wednesday 24 June.

Here are the members of the two committees:.

Primary Election Committee

1. Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman

2. Sen. Ajibola Bashiru – Secretary

3. Alh. Abdullahi Abass

4. Hon. Ibrahim Sabo

5. Hon. Ocho Obioma

6. Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed

7. Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye

Primary Election Appeal

1. Prof. Mustapha Bello – Chairman

2. Dr. Kayode Ajulo – Secretary

3. Hon. Umar Ahmed

4. Nasiru Ibrahim Junju

5. Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu