Louisa – Ramsey Nouah – Kate Henshaw

Louisa, the lady who accused Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah, has given an update on the issue.

Louisa had earlier took to Twitter to call out Ramsey Noah over non-payment for service rendered on Living in Bondage movie production.

Louisa, a graphic designer, said she was not paid – only for her to find her designs being used after watching the movie.

Her story, however, got the attention of veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, who defended her colleague.


Kate said; “Good morning Louisa. Trust you are well. I was tagged on your thread this morning. I can say I know @Ramseynouah_to a certain extent. He is not that type of person.

“I have spoken to Ramsey and I hear someone has reached out to you.”

However, few minutes later, Louisa confirmed she has been contacted and compensated.

She said: “For those who do not know that I made an update on a new tweet. I have been contacted and compensated. I really wanna thank everyone of you for your Retweets and support. Thanks a lot.”