Louisa, the lady who accused Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah, has given an update on the issue.

Louisa had earlier took to Twitter to call out Ramsey Noah over non-payment for service rendered on Living in Bondage movie production.

Louisa, a graphic designer, said she was not paid – only for her to find her designs being used after watching the movie.

Her story, however, got the attention of veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, who defended her colleague.





Kate said; “Good morning Louisa. Trust you are well. I was tagged on your thread this morning. I can say I know @Ramseynouah_to a certain extent. He is not that type of person.

“I have spoken to Ramsey and I hear someone has reached out to you.”

However, few minutes later, Louisa confirmed she has been contacted and compensated.

She said: “For those who do not know that I made an update on a new tweet. I have been contacted and compensated. I really wanna thank everyone of you for your Retweets and support. Thanks a lot.”