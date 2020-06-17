By Taiwo Okanlawon

CEO of Northside Entertainment and brother of singers, Peter and Paul Okoye, has claimed that he received a death threat over his association with singer, Cynthia Morgan, who blamed him for her career troubles.

The 43-year-old made the claim when he shared a screenshot of a message he had received from someone who threatened to ‘eliminate’ him for what he did to Cynthia Morgan.

“A threat! What should I do with this? @opetodolapo @policenglagos,” he captioned the post.





Cynthia Morgan in an Instagram live video, with Ex-Miss Globe Nigeria, CASSANDRA, had revealed why she disappeared from the music scene despite becoming a household name.

Cynthia Morgan had alleged that Jude Okoye seized her accounts, made her stop using her name as well, and not promote her and does not own rights to the music she produced while still under Northside Inc, losing virtually everything.

She also said she had been ill for over 6 months and battled depression over the years. She said she would love to return as a solo act, and not under a record label, citing her past experience.

Since her revelation, many celebrities have promised to help her, wth Davido notably promising a future collaboration.

Cynthia Morgan was later dragged on social media after Jude Okoye released copies of the contract between the singer and his record label, Northside Entertainment.

The contract between her and Jude Okoye revealed that she lied about the content of the contract.

But in a letter that was first published by Guardian NG, Cynthia Morgan apologized and also appreciated Davido and everyone showing her love since she shared her story.