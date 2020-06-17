By Taiwo Okanlawon

Kogi governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has lost his personal assistant, Suleiman Malam Abdulateef Suleiman, to death after cardiac arrest.

According to a statement by the government, Malam Suleiman died in a private hospital in Abuja.

“We regret to announce the passage of the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State, Abdulateef Suleiman.





“The deceased had been on admission at a private Hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest this morning,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Malam Muhammed Onogwu said.

Septic shock is widespread infection-causing organ failure and dangerously low blood pressure.

Experts said it is a life-threatening condition caused by a severe localised or system-wide infection that requires immediate medical attention.

Symptoms include low blood pressure, pale and cool arms and legs, chills, difficulty breathing, and decreased urine output. Mental confusion and disorientation may also develop quickly.

The statement said his remains will be buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.