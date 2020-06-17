By Taiwo Okanlawon

Media personality, Do2tun, has revealed that late radio presenter, Dan Foster, once saved his job at a radio station.

The 36-year-old whose real name is Oladotun Kayode, made this known on Wednesday when he paid tribute to the presenter, who died on Wednesday.

“He saved me my job.. Such a story!. He kept me regardless. look at me now.’ The Big Dog’ Dan Foster put it all in for me and us at Cool FM. What an OAP… The best morning show host till date in Nigeria. This is a big loss,” he tweeted.





