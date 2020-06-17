Michael Adeshina

There have been speculations of drama in the camp of Nigerian artiste, Davido, after he unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including his fiancee and mother of his baby boy Chioma.

This is coming a few hours after Chioma addressed the allegations of domestic violence.





Although, the mother of one failed to address the shocking news of an alleged 4th baby mama by Gist Merchant blog.

According to the blogger, Davido has another son with a London-based MUA Larissa and there may be trouble in paradise.

Another blogger alleged that Chioma was the cause of Davido’s broken leg after hearing about the new baby.

Chioma, however, debunked the rumours. But surprisingly she got unfollowed by her sweetheart the following day.

Another top personality unfollowed by Davido is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Davido’s latest action definitely got people to react on social media.

A commentator said: “Who’s Chioma when he unfollowed Ronaldo”

Another said: “OBO(Davido) must be depressed oo, lets someone try to talk some sense into his head o, before we hear something funny.”