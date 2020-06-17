According to Bolaji Tunji, the Former Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Abiola Ajimobi- who is critically ill- has assumed office at the National Headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) following his appointment as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the Media Aide to the former governor said in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Until his new appointment, Ajimobi was the APC Deputy National Chairman, South.

His appointment was the aftermath of an order of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday, affirming the suspension of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman.





But there have been fears that the former governor may not be able to assume office as PM News confirmed that Ajimobi is critically-ill with COVID-19 and has been on admission in Lagos at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Also, the Deputy National Secretary of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, has kicked against the appointment of Ajimobi as acting National Chairman of the party.

Giadom, in a statement by his lawyer, Chief Wole Afolabi, said he was to serve as the Acting Chairman and not Ajimobi based on the order of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court issued on March 16, 2020 by Hon. Justice S.U Bature.

The lawyer said the Judge’s declaration that Giadom should act as the National Chairman of the party following the suspension of Oshiomhole remained valid.

In his statement, Giadom added, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC to the effect that Senator Abiola Ajimobi is to act as the National Chairman of APC following the suspension from office of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal.

”We wish to state that the statement must have been issued in complete ignorance of the order of the FCT High Court issued on 16th of March, 2020 by Hon. Justice S.U Bature in Suit No. FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 to the effect that Chief Victor Giadom is to act as the National Chairman of the party due to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman.

“The order was given the same day that the Court of Appeal earlier gave Oshiomhole a temporary respite by staying the execution of the said order suspending Oshiomhole. Now that the Court of Appeal has affirmed the order of suspension, it is only proper that the order recognising Chief Victor Giadom is implemented.

”Consequently, we have written to all law enforcement agencies to implement the said order and anyone who attempts to parade himself/herself other than Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Chairman of the APC would be facing contempt of court proceeding.”

But Ajimobi’s media aide quoted him as appealing to party members to allow peace to reign.

“We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we hold the National Executive Committee meeting and take a position on the way forward,” Ajimobi said.

Ajimobi said his assumption of duty was in line with Section 14, subsection 3 of the APC Constitution.

“The section states that the deputy national chairman shall act as the national chairman in the absence of the national chairman from his zone,” he said.

He became APC Deputy National Chairman (South) in March, when the National Working Council (NWC) of the party, wrote to the Southwest to fill the vacant position, following the appointment of Otunba Niyi Adebayo as a Minister.

Ajimobi said that his appointment received the support of five out of the six South West states of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos with only Ekiti protesting the nomination.

He said that his appointment into the NWC of the party was affirmed by a Federal High Court.

APC National Publicity Secretary Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu on Tuesday announced Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman of the party.