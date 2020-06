UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson escaped unhurt today in a minor auto crash in London.

Johnson had just left the Parliament, when a protester leapt in front of his £54,000 Jaguar car.

The driver applied a sudden break, forcing the security vehicle following behind to hit the Prime Minister’s vehicle.

The lead car was forced to stop.





But Johnson was unscathed as the vehicles drove off.

His car however showed a dent on the boot.

The police later arrested the protester.