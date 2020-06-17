The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has taken over as the party’s Acting National Chairman.

Giadom declared himself the party’s Acting National Chairman following the Appeal Court ruling which upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

However, Giadom didn’t only take over the leadership of the party, he also canceled the decision of the screening committee of Edo Governorship primary which disqualified Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants.

While addressing a news conference at the headquarters of the party in Abuja, Giadom called on all aspirants to report for fresh screening between today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).





According to him, it is against the law of natural justice for the suspended chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to have presided over the screening exercise in the Edo Governorship primary when he is an interested party.