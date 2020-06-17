Nigeria Tuesday night announced 31 deaths from COVID-19 as the caseload shot up to 17,148.

The death toll was the highest number ever announced, since the reckoning began in late February.

Twenty five of the deaths occurred in Lagos, the NCDC said.

It said the figure covered the fatalities recorded in four days.





“Lagos State recorded 25 deaths between June 12th and 15th.

“They were all announced on June 16th”, the NCDC explained in a note attached to latest figures.

However, it was not all gloom on Tuesday night.

NCDC reported that 274 people were discharged from the various centres, cleared of the virus.

The number of the discharged is now 5,623. It was 5,349 on Monday.

According to the NCDC, the number of new confirmed cases for the country was 490.

It represents another decline since the peak of 663 cases announced last week Tuesday.

According to NCDC, Lagos accounted for 142 cases of the 490.

FCT Abuja posted the second largest number of 60 cases.

Its total caseload is now 1,324, and is next to Lagos, which has 7,461 cases.

At the weekend, authorities of the Nigerian capital were angry with organisers of a concert.

The concert featured Nigerian popular singer Naira Marley.

It breached all COVID-19 protocols of physical distancing and large gathering.

Bayelsa was a surprise on Tuesday night on the daily leaderboard, as it posted 54 cases.

It now has 86 cases in total and is ranked 22nd on the Nigerian grim chart.

Neighbouring Rivers was fourth in the night with 39 cases.

It has Nigeria’s 4th highest caseload of 630.

Delta, in the same region recorded 37 cases. Oyo posted 30 cases to retain the 6th position.

Kaduna recorded 26 cases and Imo 23.

The Breakdown of the Daily Cases

Lagos-142

FCT-60

Bayelsa-54

Rivers-39

Delta-37

Oyo-30

Kaduna-26

Imo-23

Enugu-19

Kwara-17

Gombe-11

Ondo-10

Bauchi-8

Ogun-7

Borno-6

Benue-1

17,148 confirmed

5,623 discharged

455 deaths