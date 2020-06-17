Brazil is racing toward one million coronavirus cases, at it reported a benumbing 34,918 cases on Tuesday.

The South American country also registered 1,282 deaths to increase the toll to 45,241.

Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States, now has 928,834 confirmed cases.

Some analysts believe, the caseload may be much higher.





Brazil overtook the UK’s death toll last week.

Even as the figures coming out of Brazil are bad, officials are optimistic that the crisis was under control.

Walter Braga Netto, the head of the office of the president’s chief of staff said it was under control.

Netto is one of the top officials handling the crisis,

‘There is a crisis. We sympathize with bereaved families, but it is managed,’ said Netto.

He spoke during a webinar held by the Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro.