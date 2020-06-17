By Jennifer Okundia

Idris Okuneye popularly know as Bobrisky, has switched back to his girlish lifestyle and looks after attending his father’s birthday dressed as a man on Tuesday June 16th 2020.

Bob is known for his/her glamorous living on social media and a controversial style earned from cross dressing and dramatic nature.

The best friend of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and wrote the caption below:





Many of dis girls need to thank me honestly ! Many of ur boyfriends don’t like picking ur cal when they are with me,but because of my soft heart I use to beg him to pick ur cal. I don’t destroy marriages… Just shift for me let share him. Yours can be in public. Mine is coded. Las las we are both still enjoying him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂