By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye Madu, has dumped her boyfriend, Lami for a new relationship.

The ex-lovers confirmed their split via their Instagram stories where they shared posts of their latest relationship status.

There are now unconfirmed reports that Jackye is now in a new relationship with a tech entrepreneur.





According to reports, the tech entrepreneur is said to be the owner of a cryptocurrency exchange company which has a head office in Lekki, Lagos State.

“I am single and It didn’t happen today. I wonder why they didn’t get the memo,” Jackye wrote.

This is coming a few weeks after Lami had taken to his Instagram page to pen down an apology letter to Jackye.

He admitted hurting her so much and begged her not to leave their relationship.