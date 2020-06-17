The drama in the All Progressive Congress continues as the party’s National Working Committee disowned Victor Giadom and ratified Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman.

The APC National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, stated that Giadom ceased to be a member of NWC when he resigned to contest the Deputy Governorship position in Rivers State.

Eta stated this while addressing the media soon after Giadom left the party Secretariat on Wednesday.

Eta added that the preparations for the Edo Governorship primary was on course.



