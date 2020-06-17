The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has affirmed Igo Aguma as the acting chairman of its troubled Rivers State branch.

The NWC took the decision today in compliance with the court ruling.

Sixteen members of the NWC attended the meeting held at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Thirteen members attended physically and three others joined the meeting online, said publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu.





The party said Aguma will hold forte pending when new congresses will be held.

The congresses will elect party executive members at the ward, local government and state levels.

On 6 June, Justice George Omereji of Rivers State High Court declared Aguma acting chairman of the party.

The court also compelled the party to allow all members of the party loyal to Sen. Magnus Abe, to participate in the new congresses.

Abe’s followers had paid for the forms in 2018.

The court voided the Caretaker Committee appointed by the National Working Committee of the party.

The court appointed Aguma by virtue of his position as the National Delegate and Statutory member of the party.