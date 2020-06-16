36 year old movie star Yvonne Jegede and her son Xavier celebrate International Day Of The African Child with matching clothes and adorable pictures.

The Etsako native of Edo State, had her son with ex husband Olakunle Fawole. They went their separate ways due to infidelity allegations after marrying in 2017.





Check on Yvonne’s message:

Happy International Day Of The African Child. We both are slaying in @houseofella_raphael 🥰

#Repost @xavierandchoco with @get_repost

Happy International Day of the African Child from us to you.

#AfricanKing

#AfricanChild

#AfricanChildDay

#HotMom

#CoolKid

@xavierandchoco

Sharing is caring

Jegede is a film producer, and television personality who rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay. She produced the movie 3 is Company.