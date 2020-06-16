Nigerian singer Naira Marley has replied the Executive Jets Services chairman who called him and his team ‘useless people”.

He said he and over 20,000 Marlians who used to fly with Executive Jet will no longer do so.

“We won’t be using ur hungry airline again for calling us useless”, he said .

In a post on Instagram Tuesday, the controversial musician whose real name is Azeez Fashola denied he dropped Works Minister Babatunde Fashola’s name to board the flight to Abuja for a concert.





He said his younger brother, Moshood Babatunde Fashola, shares the same name with former Lagos governor.

Marley wrote:

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola😂😂😂 and u was begging me to tag y’all.

“Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur hungry airline again for calling us useless.

“Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did.

BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.”

The post included a short video of the concert where an announcer was telling the crowd to go back inside their cars.

In a letter of apology to Hadi Sirika, the Aviation minister, on 15 June, the chairman of Executive Jets Services Sam Iwajuoku, had said he approved the flight because he saw ‘Babatunde Fashola’ in the manifest.

According to him, he thought it was the minister.

Iwajuoku claimed he did not know “it was ‘a bunch of useless people’.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again”, he pleaded.

Sirika had announced the suspension of the operations of the airline on Monday after it was found that Executive Jets flew the singer to Abuja.